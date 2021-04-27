Nomura Research Institute Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Nomura Research Institute (TSE:4307, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ¥3310 per share and the market cap of ¥2003.8 billion, Nomura Research Institute stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Nomura Research Institute is shown in the chart below.

Because Nomura Research Institute is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 13.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.11% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Nomura Research Institute has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.03, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Nomura Research Institute's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Nomura Research Institute over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Nomura Research Institute has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of ¥542.8 billion and earnings of ¥97.96 a share. Its operating margin is 15.52%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Nomura Research Institute at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Nomura Research Institute over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Nomura Research Institute is 13.5%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Nomura Research Institute's return on invested capital is 15.24, and its cost of capital is 4.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Nomura Research Institute is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Nomura Research Institute (TSE:4307, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Nomura Research Institute stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

