Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Investment company Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Microsoft Corp, Morgan Stanley, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Walmart Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L. As of 2021Q1, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L owns 697 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, CGNT, CGNT, CCL, XOP, IWN, BLNK, UCTT, HOLX, VBR, PHG, GH, CURI, CURI, GDRX, NUAN, VCSH, VOO, TTM, THRM, MT, LEA, AIRG, AXL, HPQ, HMC, SANM, TER, FUBO, VSTO, NVTA, AVY, BC, CSV, LPSN, ALSN, CHNG, DDOG, OZON, CLFD, MTOR, DECK, ETH, KFRC, MMS, MET, NUE, OMCL, PWR, SWK, INOV, TMDX, ONEM, BEKE, QS, VIAC, CF, DGII, MRVL, MTD, BB, CYRX, VRTS, VTGN, CSOD, BLBD, IRTC, CVET, CARR, YALA, MSP, WISH, MDRX, HLX, ELY, CLF, CS, INFI, FLXS, GAIA, PZZA, PDCO, RCII, POOL, SNBR, TTMI, TSCO, VMC, AXU, WD5A, WPRT, SVM, NSTG, MGNI, CZR, KHC, KNSL, HOME, GRWG, CVNA, KXIN, QTRX, FUTU, MWK, PHR, HCAT, ARKK, CTHR, CAKE, EME, HAL, HMY, HSTM, HSKA, JACK, JEF, MPWR, NLS, PTSI, PENN, NXGN, RGEN, ROST, SLP, SONY, WEN, FTFT, EHTH, FPR, VAC, PARR, VCRA, NRC, NXE, AMC, DRTT, W, EVH, 1GDA, Z, TRHC, MYOV, PK, HEXO, HUYA, FTCH, TIGR, TXG, GOCO, VLDR, ARRY, STPK, FTOC, PAYA, TPGY, PBW, SPSB, ALL, BF.B, CYBE, FLL, GRVY, JBL, MAC, VTRS, NTR, RF, URI, WBA, CEF, GLUU, DAL, LLNW, ULTA, DLPN, URG, SEM, YY, WIX, MOMO, HLI, MOLA, HGV, MYO, SONO, FOXA, SCPL, DOYU, OTIS, DADA, VNT, DNMR, AGG, ARKG, ESPO, USIG, VCIT,

XLY, IGV, XLV, WMT, IFF, HYG, AAPL, BA, ACWI, CSX, UNP, NSC, ORA, CSTE, LMND, NVDA, SPG, KRNT, LLY, DIS, GOOG, CCI, SPGI, UNH, MA, AMT, AMGN, APPN, VRNT, FIS, CMCSA, GPN, VRTX, PRTS, CNK, FB, PYPL, LQD, XLE, ABT, BLK, EQIX, MGA, NEM, ROP, APG, CHWY, ATVI, APH, CI, DHR, EA, HUM, INTC, MAR, MU, MCO, TTWO, UAL, SPR, SQ, SPCE, BE, BDX, BIIB, CNC, XOM, FISV, GIS, SBAC, NLOK, TJX, WFC, ABBV, PFSI, PSNL, MMM, APD, CAT, CLAR, CL, DRI, ECL, GILD, HON, ISRG, KSS, KR, PEP, REGN, RDS.A, SYK, MSCI, AVGO, KKR, EPAM, HLT, FLGT, PLTR, IAU, IEUR, XLB, XLU, PLD, ALB, AME, AZO, BIG, CDNS, SCHW, CIEN, CTXS, COST, GOOGL, HST, INTU, KMB, LRCX, NFLX, OSTK, SILC, RTX, CHTR, 6SQB, MOS, ZNGA, FTV, STNE, VDC, VIS, XLF, XLK, AAON, AKAM, AXP, APA, BIDU, BLKB, BMY, CVS, COF, CHD, CLX, DAR, D, FFIV, GFF, HD, ILMN, IDCC, SJM, KBH, KGC, LEN, MDC, MHO, MKSI, MKTX, MRTN, MKC, MRCY, MOH, FIZZ, PHM, QDEL, SSD, JOE, STMP, RGR, TTEC, TREX, TYL, UFPI, WAB, WMK, BR, BGS, CLNE, BTG, PM, TNET, VRSK, DG, PVG, QLYS, BERY, FANG, TPH, ZTS, LGIH, IBP, ANET, CCS, HUBS, BLD, OLLI, PD, PING, EFA, EZU, HACK, IBUY, IWM, VGK, VHT, Sold Out: DK, MSTR, LUV, NCLH, FREE, FDN, SHYF, LOVE, RVLV, JNK, VFH, DXCM, PLL, JMIA, BAX, PACB, ASPU, KRUS, IWO, CTSH, DLR, APPS, TWST, SI, FXH, FXL, HRTX, MO, EMR, MCK, ES, TOL, USB, VOD, LDOS, SGT, RNG, JD, EDIT, RXT, ABMD, ALNY, AEP, ABC, BBD, LNG, CMP, COP, STZ, CREE, DPZ, DD, IT, GD, LHX, HRL, IBN, INCY, INFY, JKHY, JW.A, K, MTW, ON, PTEN, PDCE, SHW, WM, ZBH, CMG, WNS, EDU, WLDN, G, MASI, VIA, UCCP, LAC, WD, APO, GWRE, SLCA, HASI, CHGG, DNOW, NEWR, BKI, WING, CABO, APPF, CDEV, PUMP, VERI, CDAY, TALO, YETI, ACAM, CTVA, BEAM, WMG, API, PSTH, CRSR, EWW, MDY, AYI, AMX, AIG, AZPN, ITUB, CEO, COG, CERN, CHL, SNP, CTAS, KOF, PRMW, DEO, RDY, EMN, SSKN, EFX, EXPE, HDB, HOG, JCI, LVS, CNR, OMC, PH, PII, REX, SAP, SNY, SLB, SIFY, TRV, STT, TIF, TOT, QRTEA, ICFI, OMAB, BWEN, TEL, AWK, TAK, VFF, STLA, HTHT, SSNC, LYB, TAL, FLT, APTV, VIPS, NRZ, ALLY, MDWD, KEYS, BZUN, HPE, ADNT, YUMC, ZTO, BHF, CNNE, GRT1, DOW, BYND, SY, VVNT, NCNO, TRIT, ECH, EWG, EWT, EWY, FXI, HEZU, IGF, MJ, QLD, RYT, SDY, VDE, VNQ,

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 833,118 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 824,800 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.31% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,173,058 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.04% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 482,431 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,306,659 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 990,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 990,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 557,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37572.73%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $343.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 414,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 41675.81%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $441.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 193,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 824,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,173,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Visa Inc by 82.02%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 507,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 389.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 107,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services L sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.