Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

April 27, 2021 | About: ILF +0.8% XOP +2.5% GS +0% ASHR -1.36% FAN -0.3% CLNE +0% XLE +0.67% XME +2.56% BKLN -0.14% FLOT +0% JETS +1.46% II +0%

Wilkes-barre, PA, based Investment company Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 277 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riggs+asset+managment+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.
  1. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 202,338 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 136,281 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 123,451 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.77%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 49,506 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  5. iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) - 329,826 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.52%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 172,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 176,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 271,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 104,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 175,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 101.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 329,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 41218.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 125.87%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $343.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 125400.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 78.75%. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. Also check out:

1. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. keeps buying

