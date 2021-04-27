Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Boston Omaha Corp, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

Investment company Abacus Planning Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Wells Fargo, Omnicom Group Inc, Worthington Industries Inc, sells Boston Omaha Corp, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Abacus Planning Group, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,193 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 99,842 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 350,134 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 121,797 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 547,555 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.47%

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 65.65%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.