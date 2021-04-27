Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, Accenture PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 558 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHP, CPJ.PFD, ABNB, FISV, CARE, BRBS, GWPH, HTA, OGI, VICI, NVT, NIO, LYFT, PINS, ZM, 6CQ, CARR, DKNG, AMWL, CCIV, BLOK, GEM, MSOS, OIH, PAAS, VIAC, XEC, DENN, DOV, EOG, FDX, GME, IDXX, LH, GLT, FANG, LIN, PSA, RS, IDEX, JAZZ, GTBIF, NXPI, ATVI, PNR,
- Added Positions: OMI, D, MRK, IEFA, JNJ, BAM, HD, NEM, PGR, BRK.B, WMT, RTX, IEMG, PEP, MDT, UNH, WMB, IWS, USB, CMCSA, MA, XLU, UNP, TFC, IYH, XXII, GOOG, WM, AMZN, GM, VHT, MCD, ITW, PYPL, LMND, PTON, BYND, DOW, TRTN, ROKU, JBGS, EEM, LBRDK, DBVT, BABA, FSK, COP, ABBV, CMPS, COST, CLF, CME, BA, AVB, PFF, VCSH, ARCC, VOE, VOT, VWO, XLF, AAP, XLV, VLO, NWL, MS, NUE, PNC, LB, PNW, LAZ, QCOM, O, CRM, STT, HIG, GE, F, MOS, WPC, NEE, DD, DE, WLTW, ZBH, EBAY, DHR, ACM, LULU, DTE, DG, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, IVV, ADBE, V, ACN, NKE, AON, EL, LOW, ADP, BLK, MKTX, TMO, BKNG, ITOT, SBUX, PM, SPY, MO, HON, TGT, AUB, IUSG, VIG, CVS, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, TSN, NTRA, AGG, GVI, IWB, OEF, SCHX, VIGI, VTI, MMM, T, AFL, A, ALL, AXP, AMT, AMGN, BAC, BIIB, BMY, CP, CMD, COF, KMX, CHKP, CI, KO, CCI, ECL, ENB, RE, GD, GIS, HR, IONS, KMB, KR, MIDD, VTRS, NSRGY, NEU, ES, NVS, ORI, OMC, PG, KWR, SO, TG, TYL, VZ, WBA, ANTM, XLNX, BF.A, CODI, NBSE, AVGO, ST, TSLA, FB, BERY, STOR, KHC, IR, GH, CTVA, DVY, EFA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHZ, VOO, XLY,
- Sold Out: KXI, C, BAYK, SHOP, BKR, GWW, WAB, AER, IBKR, GLN, MRMD, HPE, TPX, PRSP, KEYPJ.PFD, ACAM, SNOW, KWEB, QUAL, MNST, BHC, BLKB, DXC, EV, DISH, EXC, FELE, GNTX, CB, HOG, ICUI, JBHT, LEN, MTG, MRO, MXIM, SON,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Wealth Advisors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,915,301 shares, 46.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,373 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.01%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 822,129 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 535,710 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,394 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (CPJ.PFD)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $28.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 224,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 392,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.
