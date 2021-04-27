Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, Accenture PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 558 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,915,301 shares, 46.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,373 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.01% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 822,129 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 535,710 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,394 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $28.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 224,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 392,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.