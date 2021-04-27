>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc

April 27, 2021 | About: OMI +0% D +0% MRK +0% JNJ +0% BAM +0% HD +0% SCHP +0.08% ABNB +0% BRBS +0% FISV +0% CARE +0% CPJ. +0%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Owens & Minor Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, Accenture PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 558 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,915,301 shares, 46.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,373 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.01%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 822,129 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 535,710 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 291,394 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (CPJ.PFD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $28.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 228,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 224,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 392,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Heritage Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Wealth Advisors keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)