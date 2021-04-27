Osborne Partners Capital Management Buys Centene Corp, FedEx Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, PagerDuty Inc, EOG Resources Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Osborne Partners Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, FedEx Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Elastic NV, DoorDash Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, PagerDuty Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osborne Partners Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Osborne Partners Capital Management owns 161 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,445 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,722 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,454 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 129,303 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,799 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $153.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $643.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management added to a holding in Centene Corp by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 238,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $275.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management added to a holding in Elastic NV by 70.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 58,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Osborne Partners Capital Management sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Osborne Partners Capital Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Osborne Partners Capital Management sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Osborne Partners Capital Management sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.