Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year Hi

Investment company Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFV, SCHA, IGLB, XLE, MTUM, GBTC, VIG, QUAL, DIS,

EFV, SCHA, IGLB, XLE, MTUM, GBTC, VIG, QUAL, DIS, Added Positions: GOVT, SPLG, EFG, VLUE, FTEC, NTLA, CRSP,

GOVT, SPLG, EFG, VLUE, FTEC, NTLA, CRSP, Reduced Positions: VGSH, RODM, BIL, USMV, MBB, ESGU, IHI, SPTM, SPTS, SH, TSLA, IEI, NEAR, SUSC,

VGSH, RODM, BIL, USMV, MBB, ESGU, IHI, SPTM, SPTS, SH, TSLA, IEI, NEAR, SUSC, Sold Out: IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, SIZE, SPTL, IEF, USHY,

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 101,875 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 328,118 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 128,784 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 74,201 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 220,952 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 77,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 18,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 26,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 328,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 133,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.