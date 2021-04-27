>
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year Hi

April 27, 2021 | About: GOVT +0% SPLG +0.16% FTEC +0.83% EFV +0% SCHA +0.93% IGLB +0.01% XLE +0.67% MTUM +0% GBTC +0% IGSB +0% SP +0%

Investment company Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+planning+%26+advisory+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 101,875 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 328,118 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.17%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 128,784 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 74,201 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 220,952 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 77,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 18,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 26,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 328,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 133,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. Also check out:

