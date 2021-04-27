One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tacti

Investment company One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TPL, ARKW, LQD, IEI, VPL, XLE, EZU, ABT, PRU,

TPL, ARKW, LQD, IEI, VPL, XLE, EZU, ABT, PRU, Added Positions: ARKK, VCIT, XLK, JPST, ARKG, XLF, XLC, XLI, SPSB, XLV, XLY, AAXJ, VTV, IWM, JPM, VUG, AMZN, NEE,

ARKK, VCIT, XLK, JPST, ARKG, XLF, XLC, XLI, SPSB, XLV, XLY, AAXJ, VTV, IWM, JPM, VUG, AMZN, NEE, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GLD, AAPL,

MSFT, GLD, AAPL, Sold Out: MUB, VEU, TOTL,

For the details of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+charles+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 20,672 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,729 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 11,918 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.97% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 10,260 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.61% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 15,547 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1576.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 20,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 261.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 7,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 18,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 55.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 11,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 140.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 18,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.