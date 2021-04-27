AppLovin to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a global technology platform for mobile apps, including its own, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the US stock market closes.An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) on May 12, 2021 during which management will discuss first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.The live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.AppLovin.com[/url]. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6779 for international callers.A replay of the call via webcast will be available at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.AppLovin.com[/url] until June 12, 2021.AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

