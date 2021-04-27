>
Shockwave Medical to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference

April 27, 2021 | About: SWAV +0%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference that is being held virtually from May 10-12, 2021.

Shockwave Medical’s management is scheduled for a live Fireside Chat on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Shadiow
+1.317.432.9210
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
[email protected]

