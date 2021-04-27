Orange County, North Carolina Selects Everbridge To Help Manage Vaccine Distribution

[url="]Everbridge[/url], Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ([url="]CEM[/url]), today announced that [url="]Orange+County[/url], North Carolina selected the company’s [url="]Vaccine+Distribution[/url] platform to better coordinate and administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The new system, [url="]powered+by+Everbridge[/url], allows residents to choose how to be notified when an appointment becomes available – either via text, automated phone call or email – and will help the county manage the process to ensure that all vaccines are distributed efficiently.

The County – home to 150,000 people and the city of Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina and the towns of Carrboro and Hillsborough – recently opened vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over. [url="]State+data[/url] shows ‘more than 50,000 residents had been fully vaccinated, representing 33.9%. The numbers are among the highest in the state for any county.’“Everbridge is yet another tool in our toolbox aimed at ensuring the vaccination process is as efficient, effective, and equitable as possible,” said Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders. “We are proud of everyone who has worked tirelessly to get this operational while also continuing to manage the ongoing vaccination process.”In addition to Orange County, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include [url="]Muscogee+%28Creek%29+Nation[/url] in Oklahoma, [url="]Indian+River+County[/url] and [url="]Sarasota+County[/url] in Florida, [url="]St+Clair+County[/url] in Michigan, the [url="]entire+state+of+West+Virginia[/url], and other [url="]public+and+private+sector+organizations[/url].“We are proud to partner with the leadership of cities, counties, and entire states to help expedite vaccine distribution,” said Erin Edwards, Senior Director of State and Local Government at Everbridge. “From the onset of this pandemic, public safety leaders like those in Orange County have worked tirelessly to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.”In January 2021, Everbridge launched [url="]COVID-19+Shield%26trade%3B%3A+Vaccine+Distribution[/url], an extension to its CEM platform supporting the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering also provides governments with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for residents. With Everbridge’s COVID-19 Shield™: Vaccine Distribution, customers gain capabilities to: coordinate the number of residents or employees who have been vaccinated, manage population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, and receive timely alerts when someone report signs of illness so they can quickly respond to safeguard the community.The very latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and best practices for efficient distribution of vaccines will be addressed at Everbridge’s [url="]Spring+2021+COVID-19%3A+Road+to+Recovery+%28R2R%29[/url]virtual leadership summit taking place May 26-27. 