Hess Announces Oil Discovery at Uaru-2, Offshore Guyana

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced another oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru-2 well on the Stabroek Block, which will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.Uaru-2 encountered approximately 120 feet (36.7 meters) of high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir, including newly identified intervals below the original Uaru-1 discovery. The well was drilled in 5,659 feet (1,725 meters) of water and is located approximately 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) south of the Uaru-1 well.“The Uaru-2 discovery will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent,” CEO John Hess said. “We expect to have at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base.”Production from the Liza Phase 1 development on the Stabroek Block utilizing the Liza Destiny FPSO reached its nameplate capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day in December 2020 and remained at this level during the first quarter of 2021. In mid April, production from the Liza Destiny was curtailed for several days after a minor leak was detected in the flash gas compressor discharge silencer. Production has since ramped back up and is expected to remain in the range of 100,000-110,000 gross barrels of oil per day until repairs to the discharge silencer are completed in approximately three months. Following this repair, production is expected to return to, or above, nameplate capacity.Startup of Liza Phase 2 remains on track for early 2022 utilizing the Liza Unity FPSO with production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day. A third development at the Payara Field was sanctioned in September 2020 that will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with production capacity of 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day; first oil is expected in 2024. The hull for the Prosperity FPSO is complete, and topsides construction activities have commenced in Singapore.A fourth development, Yellowtail, has been identified on the Stabroek Block with anticipated startup in 2025, pending government approvals and project sanctioning. This project will develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields, which are located approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of the Liza developments.The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 percent interest.Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hess.com[/url].

