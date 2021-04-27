8x8 Delivers New Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Communications Capabilities for Hybrid Work

[url="]8x8%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced [url="]contact+center[/url], [url="]voice+communications[/url], [url="]chat[/url], and [url="]meetings[/url] product enhancements, including the new [url="]8x8+Work+for+Web[/url] as well as the industry’s only platform-wide SLA, to help organizations enable hybrid work. According to [url="]research[/url] commissioned by 8x8, 82 percent of organizations plan to offer a mix of in the office and remote work, and the newest 8x8 capabilities enable employees to stay productive wherever and however they work.
New Hybrid Work Capabilities
The [url="]Spring+2021+Release[/url] of the 8x8 integrated cloud [url="]contact+center[/url] and [url="]communications[/url] product allows organizations to support the “next new” hybrid workforce, delivering everything needed to:
Communicate and Collaborate from Anywhere on Any Device
Access voice communications, team chat, video meetings, and other capabilities directly from a web browser: 8x8 Work for Web (beta) provides a secure, unified communications and collaboration experience across almost any device and operating system, such as Linux and Chrome OS. 8x8 Work for Web offers the same functionality and user experience as the [url="]8x8+Work[/url] app in a Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browser.
Start or join video meetings from a mobile browser: Meeting participants can easily use 8x8 Meet in Safari or Chrome browsers on iOS or Android devices without needing to download a mobile app.
Customize [url="]video+meeting+backgrounds[/url]: Enables participants to select an image or blur their background during meetings for maximum privacy control.
Respond to specific team chat messages: Delivers inline messaging, making it easier to follow conversations, and conveniently read and reply to specific messages without interrupting the current discussion.
Silence incoming calls during video meetings: Call notifications appear silently so meeting audio is not interrupted or disturbed.
Take the guesswork out of audio quality: The new Call Quality Indicator provides real-time connectivity status and additional call quality metrics during an active phone call.
Use Machine Learning and AI for Smart Administration: The 8x8 Otto bot is now available in the 8x8 Admin Console helping administrators perform system changes and get real-time support on frequent operations.
Connect Every Agent and Employee for Faster Customer Resolution
Leverage Microsoft Teams direct routing to improve customer and employee experience: [url="]Certified+by+Microsoft[/url], [url="]8x8+Contact+Center+for+Microsoft+Teams[/url] allows sales, service and support agents to quickly connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts to resolve issues faster. The [url="]8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams[/url] app is now generally available, allowing users to access 8x8 features and settings directly in Teams such as voicemail, call forwarding, login and logout of call queues and more.
Make communication and engagement fast and easy with 8x8 for Salesforce: The new [url="]8x8+for+Salesforce[/url] FastTrack deployment enables organizations to quickly and cost-effectively customize their most popular screen pop workflows with a variety of Salesforce objects in one integration across the 8x8 cloud [url="]contact+center[/url] and [url="]communications[/url] product.
Capture the voice of the customer and deliver holistic coaching: 8x8 further optimizes contact center performance across voice and digital channels with the ability to review and deliver comprehensive agent evaluations and coaching for chat, SMS and social interactions.
Ensure Peace of Mind for Enterprises on a Global Scale
Industry-leading SLA: 8x8’s secure, highly available, global cloud technology platform delivers superior international reach, four levels of redundancy, full transparency, and the industry’s only platform-wide, financially-backed SLA across an integrated cloud Contact Center as a Service and Unified Communications as a Service system.
Trust and transparency: The [url="]8x8+Trust+Center[/url] shares security measures, compliance standards, reliability and uptime guarantees as well as detailed [url="]current+status+transparency[/url] for monitoring the latest network and service conditions. This public site reports real-time availability of 8x8 services by region, application and capability.
Expanded global coverage: Offers enhanced in-region data residency compliance with operations in new geographic regions, including Australia, India, Germany and the broader European Union. With the addition of Argentina,8x8 Global Reach expands [url="]Public+Switched+Telephone+Network+%28PSTN%29+services+and+global+calling+plans[/url] to 43 countries.
“Organizations across the globe are adopting a hybrid work model, which is transforming the way employees and customers communicate, collaborate and engage,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “The 8x8 Customer First, Product First, Team First culture drives our commitment to innovate on the integrated cloud contact center and communications platform, allowing organizations and their employees to work and engage from anywhere, on any device in the app of their choice.”
8x8 and Gartner Magic Quadrant
Recently, 8x8 was named a Leader in the 2020 [url="]Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide[/url]1. This is the ninth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report. 8x8 was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2020 [url="]Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Contact+Center+as+a+Service[/url]2.
[1] [url="]Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide[/url], Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheith, November 12, 2020. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2020: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.
[2] [url="]Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Contact+Center+as+a+Service[/url], Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, November 9, 2020.
