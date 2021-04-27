>
IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 26th Consecutive Year

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:IBM +0%

The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.64 per common share, payable June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021.

This is the 26th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Client adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI technologies, strong cash generation and disciplined financial management all enable us to invest in the business while continuing to return capital to our shareholders. We remain committed to IBM's secure and growing dividend."

