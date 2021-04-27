VRC Investigations' Integration for Investigative and SIU Services Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace











Easily make investigative referrals directly within ClaimCenter;







Save time and resources through automatically pre-filled claim data; and







Receive status updates and supporting service documents and reports from VRC within Guidewire.







VRC Investigations (VRC), a leading national insurance defense investigation firm and Guidewire PartnerConnectpartner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that VRC’s newvalidated [url="]add-on[/url] is now available to ClaimCenter users in the [url="]Guidewire+Marketplace[/url].Insurance fraud is a prominent challenge insurers face. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud [url="]estimates[/url] that fraud occurs in about 10 percent of P&C insurance industry losses. To help insurers mitigate this high level of fraud, VRC is committed to serving as a partner to its clients and delivering full-service, custom investigative services, and investigation management solutions.VRC works with each client to develop customized investigative programs that are executed by its team of directly employed, highly experienced, licensed investigators nationwide. VRC’s Investigation Management System (IMS) provides clients with a dynamic, centralized system to manage investigations with high levels of data security. With IMS, insurers can save time, increase efficiency, and streamline operations, whether they are handling one investigation or many. VRC’s Guidewire integration facilitates a secure connection to IMS, enabling quick access and usage for Guidewire users.With VRC’s integration for ClaimCenter, insurers can:“Our integration with Guidewire saves our customers time and improves efficiency. Guidewire’s ClaimCenter clients can now access VRC for investigative referrals, status updates, and more, all with a single click,” said Greg James, president and chief operating officer, VRC Investigations. “As more clients rely on Guidewire’s core software applications to transform their operations, they can rely on VRC to deliver the facts that bring certainty to claims decisions.”“We congratulate VRC on the release of its add-on for investigative and SIU services for ClaimCenter,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “With the prevalence of fraud in P&C insurance, insurers often have their hands full with numerous ongoing claims investigations. VRC’s integration delivers a centralized system, accessed easily by our shared customers, to help them manage all aspects of their VRC-run investigations.”VRC Investigations is a leading national provider of investigative and insurance fraud solutions with hundreds of local, directly employed, licensed investigators. VRC’s unique, single-source solution meets the investigative, SIU, regulatory compliance and claim defense needs of any insurer. Founded in 1995, VRC’s clients include leading insurance carriers, employers, third-party administrators, law firms, government agencies, captives and pools. Data-driven and results focused, VRC Investigations uncovers the facts that bring certainty to claims decisions. Learn more at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fvrcinvestigations.com[/url].Guidewire PartnerConnectpartners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Ourpartners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of ourpartner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the[url="]+Guidewire+Marketplace[/url].For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit[url="]+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners[/url].Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.For more information, please visit [url="]www.guidewire.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter:[url="]%40Guidewire_PandC[/url].





