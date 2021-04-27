>
Cassava Sciences Invited to Participate in B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference

April 27, 2021 | About: SAVA +0%

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, April 28th at 2:30PM Eastern

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference, a virtual event taking place on April 28-29, 2021. The B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference will cover key topics across neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatry disease areas with leading companies in the field.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat led by the research team at B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Eastern time. The link for this webcast is: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2433/41052. An archived replay of the Fireside Chat will be available on Cassava Sciences’ website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(512) 501-2450

