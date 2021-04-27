Elise Schroeter Joins Korn Ferry as Global Head of Organization and Talent Strategy for the Board and CEO Practice

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Elise Schroeter joined Korn Ferry as the global head of Organization and Talent Strategy for the Board and CEO practice. She is based in the firm’s Atlanta office.

Schroeter joins Korn Ferry from a global advisory firm where she held multiple geography and practice leadership roles across the firm’s Talent and Rewards, Merger and Acquisition, and Change Management practices. Most recently, she was the managing director of Talent and Rewards. She has led large-scale multi-million-dollar merger and acquisition initiatives through change management, functional transformation, and the design and launch of total rewards programs, products, and organizational communications.

Schroeter has been delivering specialized solutions in human capital and program management for over 20 years. Her expertise spans change management, performance management, leadership development, executive rewards and employee engagement. She has deep expertise in human capital and program management solutions across banking, manufacturing, consumer, pharmaceutical, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and several other sectors globally.

“Elise is known for being a skilled problem solver with fantastic client relationships. She focuses on supporting CEOs as they implement their strategies through aligning their people, leadership, and culture,” said Tierney Remick, vice chair, Board and CEO practice, Korn Ferry.

Jane Stevenson, vice chair, Board and CEO Services, Korn Ferry shares, “As a senior client partner, Elise will work with our most senior clients, advising on talent management, organizational strategies and enterprise leadership effectiveness at the Board and CEO level. She is a natural and proven leader, and we are thrilled to have her wisdom, skill, and expertise on the team.”

Schroeter holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and statistics from the University of Benin’s School of Business in Nigeria, a master’s certificate in European economics from the Europa Institute at the University of Saarland in Germany, and a master’s degree in business administration from Temple University with a concentration in international business and human resources.

