Consolidated Communications Boosts Internet Speeds to 1 Gig with Fiber Expansion in Sacramento and Roseville, California

[url="]Consolidated+Communications[/url], (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced the availability of 1 Gig broadband services to more than 22,000 residential and small business locations in Sacramento and Roseville, California. By utilizing fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology, the enhanced broadband service significantly increases speeds and on-demand capabilities for customers across the city.“Gigabit broadband Internet access gives residents the speeds they need to work and learn from home and helps businesses more efficiently access the cloud,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “The delivery of Gig speeds supports the high-bandwidth activities of residents and small businesses, and we know these benefits, and others, will improve the broadband experience in the community.”Fiber Internet services deliver faster, highly reliable broadband connectivity, including symmetrical Gigabit speeds. The fiber network supports remote access and video conferencing for telecommuters and remote learners; allows the creation and upload of high-bandwidth content, uninterrupted video streaming and gaming; and enables easy use of smart-home devices.In addition, Consolidated understands the importance of ensuring customers can use all the data they need to access critical services and does not impose data caps, throttle speeds or charge extra for heavy data users. “We feel strongly about not penalizing our customers for using what they need to work, learn and live,” added Koester.“Roseville was recently recognized by Money.com as the fifth best place to live in the U.S. if you work from home, a ranking that wouldn’t be possible if our residents lacked access to high-speed, reliable Internet like Consolidated Communications has long offered,” said Wendy Gerig, chief executive officer of the Roseville Area Chamber. “These new upgrades reinforce what Roseville residents already know: whether you return to your office or continue working remotely, you’re in good hands with Consolidated.”More than 1,500 locations in Elk Grove and Citrus Heights are also eligible for 1 Gig broadband services. [url="]Residential[/url] and [url="]small+business[/url] customers can find out if Consolidated Communications’ Gigabit broadband services are available at their address by going to [url="]consolidated.com[/url].Last December, [url="]Consolidated+announced[/url] plans to upgrade 1.6 million locations across its 23-state footprint to symmetrical, Gig speeds over a five-year period. The availability of Gigabit speeds will be transformational for people and communities across its service area.[url="]Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc[/url]. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit [url="]www.consolidated.com[/url] for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005028/en/