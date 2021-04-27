Horizon Therapeutics plc Ranks Among the Top Companies in Overall Corporate Reputation in 2020 PatientView Survey of Patient Organizations Worldwide











Among patient groups familiar with the company, Horizon ranked #4 in overall reputation and #2 for companies acting with integrity. The company also ranked #3 for providing services “beyond the pill.”







Among patient groups familiar with the company, Horizon ranked #4 in overall reputation and #2 for companies acting with integrity. The company also ranked #3 for providing services “beyond the pill.”



With patient groups who reported partnering with Horizon, the company ranked #2 in overall corporate reputation and #1 in the following categories: acting with integrity, providing services “beyond the pill” and providing high-quality patient information. The company ranked #2 for supporting patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, patient centricity and quality of relationships with patient groups.

















Announced a $1 million commitment to establish the #RAREis Scholarship Fund, a program in partnership with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases to support the pursuit of life-enrichment activities for adults living with rare diseases—including educational courses, travel stipends for rare disease conferences and obtaining two- and four-year degrees.







a program in partnership with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases to support the pursuit of life-enrichment activities for adults living with rare diseases—including educational courses, travel stipends for rare disease conferences and obtaining two- and four-year degrees.



Provided more than $1 million to patient organizations to support COVID-19 relief efforts for people living with rare and rheumatic diseases.







for people living with rare and rheumatic diseases.



Hosted the company’s first ever ‘Patient Advocacy Summit,’ bringing together 45 advocacy leaders from 32 organizations to collaborate on innovative ideas related to telemedicine. The summit resulted in several programs and resources supported by Horizon to increase access to telemedicine options among people living with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. This includes support that provided computers and internet access to people living with rare diseases who otherwise could not access such services.







bringing together 45 advocacy leaders from 32 organizations to collaborate on innovative ideas related to telemedicine. The summit resulted in several programs and resources supported by Horizon to increase access to telemedicine options among people living with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. This includes support that provided computers and internet access to people living with rare diseases who otherwise could not access such services.



Collaborated with patient groups to launch Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week, bringing awareness about this serious, progressive, rare-autoimmune disease. This included the launch of TED Today, a five-episode online talk show, hosted by Horizon’s ‘Listen to Your Eyes’ Facebook patient community.







bringing awareness about this serious, progressive, rare-autoimmune disease. This included the launch of TED Today, a five-episode online talk show, hosted by Horizon’s ‘Listen to Your Eyes’ Facebook patient community.



Created the #RAREis Year of the Rare Young Adult to empower young adults living with rare disease to talk about and find support for the often-overlooked experiences unique to this age group and discuss these pressing issues with Horizon employees.







to empower young adults living with rare disease to talk about and find support for the often-overlooked experiences unique to this age group and discuss these pressing issues with Horizon employees.



Sponsored and participated in the Arthritis Foundation’s Virtual Walks to Cure Arthritis, with 560 Horizon employees showing up to raise more than $130,000 for the organization.







Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked #4 in overall corporate reputation among nearly 50 pharmaceutical and biotech companies based on PatientView’s annual [url="]survey[/url] of 1,920 patient groups worldwide.“We are incredibly grateful to work with patient groups who share our commitment to improving the lives of people living with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, our patient advocacy team works diligently to listen, learn and partner with patient groups in order to incorporate those critical voices and experiences into everything we do. We’re humbled by these results and thank all of the patient organizations who shared their perspectives.”The PatientView report is based on an annual survey on the reputational status of the pharmaceutical industry and individual companies from the perspective of patient groups. The report provides two sets of rankings: one based on responses from groups familiar with Horizon, and one based on responses from groups who partnered with the company.Horizon is committed to improving people’s lives by identifying and bringing to market medicines that address unmet medical needs; the company’s commitment to patients extends beyond its medicines. In 2020, Horizon actively partnered with more than 100 organizations to raise awareness for many underrepresented diseases and to advocate on behalf of patients and their communities.Highlights from 2020 include:Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit [url="]www.horizontherapeutics.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005620/en/