Henry Schein to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on May 11, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.Henry Schein’s presentation can be heard via live webcast by visiting [url="]www.henryschein.com%2FIRwebcasts[/url]. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 [url="]Team+Schein+Members[/url] worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based [url="]dental[/url] and [url="]medical[/url] practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support [url="]dental+laboratories[/url], [url="]government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics[/url], as well as other alternate care sites.Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.For more information, visit Henry Schein at [url="]www.henryschein.com[/url], [url="]Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein[/url], and [url="]%40HenrySchein+on+Twitter[/url].

