Logility Honored with Five Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Pros to Know Winners

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, is pleased to announce Allan Dow, Anna Palmer, Fred Isenberg, Mark Burstein, and Roger Mayerson were each named as 2021 Pros to Know by industry publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Each is recognized for their commitment to helping shape the digital future of supply chain.

Now, more than ever, the digital economy requires an intuitive supply chain powered by the latest innovations in cognitive planning. The drive towards sustainable, transparent supply chains is adding greater complexity while supply chain leaders must ensure resilience in the face of unexpected risks. The Provider Pros to Know award recognizes Logility’s leadership is delivering the innovative solutions that help transform supply chains to seize new opportunities for growth and to quickly sense and respond to potential disruptions.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside Anna, Fred, Mark and Roger and privileged to work with each of these outstanding leaders,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Supply chain leaders have an obligation to help improve the world, deliver sustainable solutions to meet increasing customer demands and ensure the ethical treatment of workers. All of us at Logility are grateful to work with so many amazing brands around the world who share our commitment to and focus on supply chain excellence.”

The 2021 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives that are leading initiatives to help prepare supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes individuals and teams who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

