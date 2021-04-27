eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Colombia

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, has expanded into Colombia, under the eXp Colombia banner. eXp Realty now operates in 14 countries and territories with more than 50,000 agents across the globe.



eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion is being led by Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global and an international real estate veteran with experience opening markets around the world.

“The response to our announcement to launch in Colombia has been overwhelming,” said Valdes. “With a history of strong housing price growth, a strong focus on digital infrastructure and a culture of entrepreneurship, we see incredible opportunity in Colombia. We are excited to continue changing lives through our unique model and company culture.”

eXp Colombia’s brokerage operations will be led by Santiago Carrizosa, Managing Broker, eXp Colombia. Santiago comes to eXp with more than 24 years of experience in Colombian and international real estate.

“Colombia has a stable real estate market and international buyers have begun to see great opportunities for investment in the country,” says Carrizosa. “However, there remains a tremendous need for the implementation of efficient tools and models in the real estate sector. With the opening of eXp Colombia, we are looking to transform the way we sell and buy real estate, breaking down barriers and obsolete models.”

Colombia represents the first of the three markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion in the second quarter of 2021, with the openings of Spain and Israel slated to open later in the quarter. Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong opened eXp operations in the first quarter of 2021.

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company to grow its revenue base anywhere in the world. Agents can also earn equity in eXp World Holdings stock for listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, enabling agents and staff to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong and Colombia and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/ .

