OSI Systems Receives IDIQ Contract for up to $480 Million for Border Inspection Technologies

OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was one of three vendors awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity ("IDIQ") contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") for multi-energy portal x-ray systems, including installation and training. The IDIQ contract has a potential value of up to $480 million and contains a five-year ordering period for systems and up to ten years for potential maintenance support."We are excited to receive this IDIQ award and look forward to supporting CBP's non-intrusive inspection program," said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO.OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

