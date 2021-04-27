R-Three Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce Lance Davis Accepting Position of Executive Director of Business Development

Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT), the makers of Food and Beverage Drinks and other boutique Food Products, and James L. Robinson, our President COO, are pleased to welcome Lance Davis as the first of many to be added to our management team.

From an early age Lance has been in the promotion and entertainment business and has become a seasoned businessman in many different facets of the business world. In the past, Lance parlayed his relationships resulting in sizeable sales for the LA Lakers which ultimately resulted in him becoming a special assistant to Dr. Jerry Buss as well as a famed member of his six-man entourage “The Dwarfs.” (Ref-Los Angeles Times Article – Doug Kirkorian)

Simultaneously while working with the LA Lakers, in 1990 Lance was a member of an entertainment partnership that managed the Hollywood Palladium as Director of Public Relations. During this period of almost 30 years, Lance continued expanding his database of celebrities and entertainers for his business purposes.

Lance founded Spirit Filled Inter Media in 2005 that formed an alliance partnership with Stella Productions and Players Network to produce content for Vegas on Demand in 2008. Since then, Lance and his group have successfully produced over a thousand Lifestyle and Gaming TV Shows.

In 2015 Lance founded ProSelect Inc. shortly after, as COO Lance launched the following businesses.

Lance Davis will be of tremendous asset to RRRT and Giddy Up Energy Products and entertainment production team. Mr. Davis has proven himself to be an effective communicator and leader, often serving as liaison to outlying members of his team. He has also coordinated projects involving numerous people, and his ability to work collaboratively while guiding the projects quickly and effectively has been outstanding. His relationships with C level leadership in the sports and entertainment industry have been an invaluable asset in meeting goals of the businesses. Mr. Davis’ strategic sensitivity, diligence, energy, and sense of humor make working with him a refreshing leadership experience. We look forward to the success of our company with Lance and the team of competent and original thinkers he has established business relationships with in the past. Once again, we are proud to welcome Lance Davis aboard as our Executive Director of Business Development.

About Giddy Up Food and beverage Products

Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities. www.r3tinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.