Infinity to Present at the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit:





Date:







Tuesday, May 4







Time:







10:30 am Eastern Time







Webcast:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Flife-sciences-summit%2Finfinity-pharmaceuticals-may-2021[/url]





[url="]Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc[/url]. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 7Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit which is being held virtually Tuesday, May 4– Wednesday, May 5, 2021.Presentation details are as follow:Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivoin I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriqand Abraxanein front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastinin front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxilin advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at [url="]www.infi.com[/url].Opdivois a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.Tecentriqis a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Abraxaneis a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.Avastinis a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Doxilis a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005597/en/