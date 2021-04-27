>
Planet Fitness Appoints Mary Bradley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Club Operations

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:PLNT +0%

PR Newswire

HAMPTON, N.H., April 27, 2021

HAMPTON, N.H., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that Mary Bradley has been appointed Senior Vice President of Corporate Club Operations, effective immediately. Bradley will be responsible for all facets of the Company's Corporate Club portfolio, leading and developing the team, overseeing overall operations, implementing cross-functional initiatives, and identifying strategic growth and future expansion of the brand's corporate store fleet, which currently consists of 104 stores across 10 states and Canada. She will report directly to Bill Bode, Chief Operations Officer. Bradley joins Planet Fitness with more than 20 years of experience leading operations management, developing high performing teams, and driving growth for global brands like Godiva Chocolatier, Peet's Coffee and Starbucks.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Mary Bradley to the Planet Fitness team," said Bill Bode, Chief Operations Officer. "She is a dynamic leader with a demonstrated track record of building strong, results-oriented operational teams and supporting them through industry leading growth and transformation. Mary's depth of leadership experience will play a critical role as we continue to advance our strategic growth objectives."

Most recently, Bradley served as Head of Café and Retail for North America for Godiva Chocolatier, Inc. where she led operations, development and marketing for the brand's nearly 150 North American boutique shops and led the expansion into new channels, including the café style format throughout the East Coast. Previously, Bradley served as Vice President of Operations for honeygrow where she led efforts to develop an organizational infrastructure to scale the business to over 50 locations. Prior to that, she held various senior leadership positions at Peet's Coffee and Starbucks. At Peet's, she was responsible for all Licensed and We Proudly Brew operations across the U.S. and was a key strategic leader in building the first Capital One Cafés. Bradley began her career at Starbucks where she held a variety of field leadership positions for both corporate and licensed stores.

"It's clear that Planet Fitness' differentiated approach to fitness is resonating with consumers which is exemplified in their strong leadership position within the fitness industry. I am proud to be joining a company that is dedicated to making fitness accessible, affordable, and non-intimidating to the majority of consumers at a time when health and wellness is more important than ever before. I look forward to supporting the brand by further developing the corporate stores and operations team, as the Company continues to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead," said Bradley.

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Mary Bradley

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-appoints-mary-bradley-senior-vice-president-of-corporate-club-operations-301277227.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.


