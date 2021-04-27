Genpact Named a Leader in Insights-Driven BPO by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE:NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that Forrester has named Genpact a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Insights-driven Business Process Outsourcing, Q4 2020 report. Genpact received the highest score possible in eight criteria including: vision, partner ecosystem, and number of customers.

The report found that "Genpact is a strong choice for companies looking for a partner to not just run but also transform processes through data, technology, and process excellence." The report further states that "Genpact is the Ferrari of insights-driven BPO. Its client engagements test the limits of BPO by delivering insights as a service, particularly in high-performance process environments."

Additionally the report notes, "The company's sweet spot lies in sophisticated analytics and automation engagements featuring advanced interventions such as predictive modeling, demand forecasting, and unlocking the value of data — both traditional and alternative. Customer references appreciated Genpact's ability to flexibly build and deploy custom technology to embed intelligence deep within a business process."

"Digital transformation occurs at the intersection of people, process, technology, and data," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "This recognition is a testament to our vision for insight-driven digital transformation, showcasing the value of our Genpact Cora digital platform, combined with our partner ecosystem, to drive business impact for Global Fortune 500 companies."

According to Forrester, the vendors evaluated such as Genpact, "represent the future of a rapidly changing business model that is driven by thought partnerships, enhanced focus on outcomes, and a diminishing appetite for effort-based engagements." The report recommends that customers look for providers that use analytics and insights to boost operational delivery, have frameworks to repeat and scale insights-enabled services, and invest in making fundamental changes to become insights-led.

See these links for more information about Genpact's analytics capabilities, Genpact Cora, and the Forrester Wave Report.

