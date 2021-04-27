EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers nine Commercial and 13 Executive Jets in 1Q21

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 22 jets in the first quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 13 were executive jets (10 light and three large). As of March 31st, the firm order backlog totaled USD 14.2 billion.

Deliveries by Segment 1Q21



Commercial Aviation 9 EMBRAER 175 (E175) 2 EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2) 2 EMBRAER 195-E2 (E195-E2) 5



Executive Aviation 13 Phenom 100 1 Phenom 300 9 Light Jets 10 Praetor 500 1 Praetor 600 2 Large Jets 3



TOTAL 22

During 1Q21, KLM Cityhopper, the regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, received its first E195-E2 jet. This first E2 delivery to KLM, and lessor ICBC Aviation Leasing, elevated the total number of Embraer jets in the KLM Cityhopper fleet to 50 aircraft.

In the same period, Air Peace, Nigeria and West Africa's largest airline, took delivery of its first E195-E2 aircraft. Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2. The airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer's innovative premium staggered seating design.

Also, during the first quarter, Embraer delivered the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation. The Canadian fractional ownership company has another Legacy 450 scheduled to convert to a Praetor 500 this year, in addition to the delivery of a brand-new Praetor 500, also expected in 2021. With these additions, AirSprint will have three Praetor 500s in its fleet, and a total of nine Embraer aircraft.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (March 31, 2021) Aircraft Type Firm Orders Options Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E170 191 - 191 - E175 798 274 668 130 E190 568 - 565 3 E195 172 - 172 - 190-E2 22 61 17 5 195-E2 153 47 19 134 Total 1,904 382 1,632 272 Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).







