EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers nine Commercial and 13 Executive Jets in 1Q21

PR Newswire
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, April 27, 2021
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 22 jets in the first quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 13 were executive jets (10 light and three large). As of March 31st, the firm order backlog totaled USD 14.2 billion.
Deliveries by Segment
1Q21
Commercial Aviation
9
EMBRAER 175 (E175)
2
EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2)
2
EMBRAER 195-E2 (E195-E2)
5
Executive Aviation
13
Phenom 100
1
Phenom 300
9
Light Jets
10
Praetor 500
1
Praetor 600
2
Large Jets
3
TOTAL
22
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NYSE:ERJ. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:ERJ 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:ERJ
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:ERJ
During 1Q21, KLM Cityhopper, the regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, received its first E195-E2 jet. This first E2 delivery to KLM, and lessor ICBC Aviation Leasing, elevated the total number of Embraer jets in the KLM Cityhopper fleet to 50 aircraft.
In the same period, Air Peace, Nigeria and West Africa's largest airline, took delivery of its first E195-E2 aircraft. Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2. The airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer's innovative premium staggered seating design.
Also, during the first quarter, Embraer delivered the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation. The Canadian fractional ownership company has another Legacy 450 scheduled to convert to a Praetor 500 this year, in addition to the delivery of a brand-new Praetor 500, also expected in 2021. With these additions, AirSprint will have three Praetor 500s in its fleet, and a total of nine Embraer aircraft.
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (March 31, 2021)
Aircraft Type
Firm Orders
Options
Deliveries
Firm Order Backlog
E170
191
-
191
-
E175
798
274
668
130
E190
568
-
565
3
E195
172
-
172
-
190-E2
22
61
17
5
195-E2
153
47
19
134
Total
1,904
382
1,632
272
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run
airlines (Satena and TAME).
Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-embraer-delivers-nine-commercial-and-13-executive-jets-in-1q21-301277906.html
SOURCE Embraer S.A.