Good Hemp, Inc. Announces Significant Expansion and Growth on Amazon

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Hemp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GHMP) is excited to report positive momentum on the Amazon Marketplace after the recent addition of the Diamond Creek Water brand's new listing on the giant e-commerce platform. This news comes just days after Good Hemp announced the closing of the acquisition of Diamond Creek Group as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Diamond Creek

offers 9.5pH alkaline water which is processed to maintain the beneficial natural minerals within the water. It consistently appears on the first page of the search results with a Top 40 seller rank in numerous categories such as: Bottled Water, Alkaline Water, Drinking Water, Bottled Alkaline Water, and Natural Spring Water. Additionally, the products are available for Prime shipping for fast, reliable delivery.

Chris Chumas, Director of Good Hemp, is enthusiastic about the Company's Amazon presence, stating, "We are really excited about the launch of Diamond Creek on Amazon. The premium water category presents a strong opportunity for growth and allows us to get Diamond Creek into the hands of more consumers. The addition of Diamond Creek is a nice complement to our existing Good Hemp beverage listings, and we are already seeing significant sales growth in just a few months."

The new Diamond Creek Amazon Marketplace presence is one segment of the Company's plan to expand the purchasing opportunities for the Company's products and reach a new market segment through the platform, and builds off of the success of its prior Amazon presence . Good Hemp beverages, including Canna Hemp and Good Hemp Fizz, rank in the Top 40 sellers in the categories of hemp energy drinks, hemp drink, hemp beverages, and CBD Drink, where its brand is ranked as the #1 best seller in the class. Both hemp oil beverages have excellent 4-star ratings, buy boxes, and are also available through Prime shipping.

Formerly only available through a contracted supply chain and commercial distributors, the Diamond Creek Water brand hopes the addition of the Amazon store will continue to increase the brand's visibility and target consumers directly through the massive online retailer.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

