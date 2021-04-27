Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 5

PR Newswire
SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Date:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:
+1-866-417-5724
International dial-in number:
+1-409-217-8234
Conference ID:
5146023
Webcast:
The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/
The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through May 8, 2021.
Toll-free replay number:
+1 855-859-2056
International replay number:
+1 404-537-3406
Replay PIN number:
5146023
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
[email protected]
