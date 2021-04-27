Talent Acquisition Firm Named Nashville's Top Retained Recruiters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQTalent Partners, a talent acquisition and executive search firm, announced its placement on the annual Nashville Business Journal Largest Recruiting Firms report. The firm maintains its listing as the largest firm in the region, measured by the number of retained permanent placements, for the third year in a row. Despite Covid-19 creating a challenging economy in 2020, IQTalent Partners succeeded in placing 600 professionals across numerous industries. The firm's success is attributed to its unique on-demand, professional services business model.

"Our on-demand recruiting model allows our clients the freedom to turn the service on or off, scaling their recruiting needs with demand," stated IQTP President, David Windley. "By offering an effective solution for talent acquisition that mitigates the risk associated with full-time employees or long-term contracts, we were able to effectively navigate our clients' hiring needs during the pandemic."

Through employing a professional services model and leveraging modern recruiting technologies, IQTalent Partners has created a new paradigm in the professional recruiting space. The firm plans for long-term growth as it continues to see a surge in its own hiring this year.

"Corporate leaders were able to pivot the way they conducted business as the pandemic wore on last year," added Windley. "As a result, many companies are positioned for growth, and we've seen our own business soar beyond pre-pandemic levels. We are honored by this year's ranking in the Nashville Business Journal and expect even greater numbers for 2021."

About IQTalent Partners

IQTalent Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through a 2020 merger with Caldwell Partners, the company offers two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – whereby the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services range from candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

