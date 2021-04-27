RE/MAX Announces Participation in the Asian Real Estate Association of America's 2021 Diversity & Fair Housing Summit

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, RE/MAX LLC is co-sponsoring the Closing General Session of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) 2021 Diversity & Fair Housing Summit taking place on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. To register for the event please click here and enter complimentary code DFHS21MEDIA.

The two-day virtual event will shed light on the cultural and institutional biases that continue to persist in the country. AREAA is dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities by creating a powerful national voice for housing and real estate professionals that serve this dynamic market.

Journalist Richard Lui, a news anchor for MSNBC and NBC will act as the keynote speaker of the summit's opening general session titled "Empathy Elevates Us All." The breakout sessions that follow are devoted to understanding the many different areas in which people can be biased in the Asian American community and beyond, making this event relevant for anyone working in the industry.

RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development Mike Reagan will participate in the Closing General Session and introduce speaker, Dave Uejio, Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who was appointed by President Biden.

"Our alliances with organizations such as AREAA are critical to fulfilling the RE/MAX mission to reduce barriers and build pathways to homeownership for all," Reagan said. "The AAPI population is growing in many communities across the country. Our work with AREAA empowers agents to not only serve as trusted guides in real estate, but also as allies in the unique issues facing the AAPI community."

He continued, "At RE/MAX, we lead with compassion. Recent events have shown that now, more than ever, the AAPI community needs our support. We're eager to learn how we can help and make a positive difference."

For five consecutive years, RE/MAX has been a national sponsor of AREAA. Backing of the group ranges from supporting their financial mission, participating in education opportunities, event sponsorship, the participation of RE/MAX affiliates on AREAA's regional leadership teams, and co-sponsoring the annual State of Asia America Report.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

About the Asian Real Estate Association of America

Founded in 2003, the Asian American Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.

