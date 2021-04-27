Major League Soccer Renews with BioReference Laboratories as COVID-19 Testing Provider for Second Year

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), announced its renewal as the COVID-19 testing provider for Major League Soccer (MLS), which began on April 17 along with the 2021 MLS season.

Similar to BioReference's role as the testing provider for the MLS is Back Tournament, BioReference is providing laboratory-based PCR COVID-19 testing as well as point-of-care (rapid) COVID-19 testing to players, match officials, and League staff for 13 Club teams.

In addition to providing testing to players, match officials, and staff, BioReference is working with the New England Revolution to test fans with field level seats prior to home games, which began with the Revolution's first season home game at Gillette Stadium on April 24.

"MLS was the first major sports league to utilize COVID-19 testing from BioReference in 2020 during its MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "We continue to be impressed by the diligent work done by MLS' leadership to refine COVID-19 mitigation strategies and prioritize testing, in maintaining the goal of providing the safest possible environment for the players, coaches, staff and now fans as the 2021 season begins."

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

