PPL Corporation to conduct webcast on First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:PPL +0%

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 27, 2021

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated first-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, May 6.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live, in audio format, along with slides of the presentation. Interested individuals can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events and Presentations or access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 3142932.

For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-to-conduct-webcast-on-first-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301277940.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


