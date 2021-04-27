National PTA and NortonLifeLock Expand Collaboration to Engage More Families in Cyber Safety Conversations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and TEMPE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA and NortonLifeLock announced today an expansion of their partnership to engage more families and ensure equity in Cyber Safety conversations. With a new $1 million commitment from NortonLifeLock, over the next two years National PTA will more than triple the amount of grant funding to local PTAs provided through NortonLifeLock, as well as modernize and relaunch The Smart Talk, a free, fun, interactive tool and educational program originally created five years ago by National PTA and NortonLifeLock. The Smart Talk helps families address privacy, screen time, social media etiquette, app usage, texting and calling, and set tech ground rules for their household.

"With so many aspects of our daily lives now conducted digitally, it's more important than ever that families have proactive, open and ongoing conversations to help build good digital habits and keep kids safe online," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "National PTA is pleased to expand our collaboration with NortonLifeLock to ensure The Smart Talk is culturally relevant and up-to-date."

As part of modernizing and relaunching The Smart Talk, National PTA will consult with experts in Cyber Safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion to help ensure the tool and educational program are accessible to and meet the needs of all communities. This will include extensive analysis and focus groups with a wide range of families. The Smart Talk will also be updated to address new social media platforms and evolving issues such as cyberbullying and cybersecurity.

"As children's social media use increases significantly, it's important that we dedicate the necessary resources to local PTAs to address Cyber Safety risks like cyberbullying and online privacy—especially resources that are accessible and usable by families spanning many different backgrounds and languages," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility and government affairs at NortonLifeLock. "We're grateful to partner with National PTA to further expand the program, which will increase support from roughly 25 PTAs each year to almost 180 PTAs in the next two years."

NortonLifeLock is the presenting and founding sponsor of PTA Connected, an initiative by National PTA to educate and engage families in digital wellness, security, access, equity and literacy. Since 2018, over $750,000 in funding from PTA Connected sponsors has been awarded to local PTAs to host PTA Connected events, directly serving more than 25,000 families.

In addition to supporting PTA Connected, NortonLifeLock has also helped expand National PTA's COVID-19 relief efforts. When alerted to the large number of applications National PTA received for COVID-19 relief funding, NortonLifeLock stepped up to enable National PTA to provide even more grants to PTAs and school communities in need. NortonLifeLock funded all of the eligible local PTAs in the company's home state of Arizona that applied for a COVID-19 relief grant.

"COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for so many students, families and schools," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "In addition to helping engage families in essential digital safety conversations, National PTA is grateful to NortonLifeLock for enabling PTAs in Arizona to provide critical support to their school communities to help meet the critical needs of students, families and teachers due to the pandemic."

"NortonLifeLock has been one of the most steady and generous champions of PTA since our alliance began in 2013, and this million-dollar contribution ensures that our association can continue to make important strides in our mission to support the health, safety, well-being and long-term success of all children," added President Boggs.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

