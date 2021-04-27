>
Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Now Supplying Plant-Based Cheeze to Mucho Burrito

April 27, 2021 | About: OTCPK:EATBF +0% XCNQ:EATS +6.16% FRA:988 +5.53%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.(CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") is now supplying its plant-based Nabati Cheeze to Mucho Burrito.

Mucho Burrito is an established, fast casual Mexican restaurant headquartered in Ontario, with locations across Canada.

Nabati Foods makes whole, plant-based food products including plant-based Cheeze shreds, which have been added to the menu at 140 Mucho Burrito locations across Canada as of April 12, 2021.

"Nabati Foods Global continues to diversify its revenue streams across multiple distribution channels, this is likely a key reason that the company continued to post strong sales numbers, despite the challenges of the global pandemic," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "Nabati is well positioned for rapid growth, and the company is scaling its production capacity in order to take advantage of growing demand for its products."

Founded in Edmonton in 2014, Nabati Food has curated a unique product line compatible with nearly any dietary restriction or preferences. All Nabati Food products are kosher and made without GMOs, refined sugar, dairy, eggs, or gluten.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to our Nabati Cheeze product is a testament to the care and attention that the Nabati team has put into the R&D of these products. It is important to us to make high quality, healthy food that tastes great and brings people together," Nabati Foods Global CEO Ahmad Yehya said. "We will continue to aggressively pursue valuable commercial partnerships following this successful launch with Mucho Burrito."

Subscribe to receive updates about Nabati here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com

Subscribe to receive updates about Eat Beyond here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/newsroom/

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/. Subscribe for updates here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media onLinkedIn,Instagram,Twitter andFacebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-nabati-now-supplying-plant-based-cheeze-to-mucho-burrito-301277846.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.


