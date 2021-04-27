Logo
Low US and EU Bond Yields Boost Demand for Emerging Market Debt

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Steadily low U.S. and European Union (EU) bond yields have boosted demand for emerging market debt, as evidenced by a wave of debt issuing in recent weeks from emerging market economies. Low U.S. and European bond yields make emerging market bond yields more appealing as investors search worldwide for higher returns for fixed income assets.

According to recent data published by HIS Markit, Colombia raised $3 billion of 2032 and 2042 bonds on April 19. These bonds were 3.4 times oversubscribed with a demand of $10.2 billion. Yields ranged between 3.356% and 4.235%, roughly 200 to 300 basis points higher than the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields.

Meanwhile, The Republic of Georgia sold $500 million five-year notes priced to yield 2.75%. That's far below the 6.875% Georgia paid back in 2011 to borrow $102 million, prompting the Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili to note that the current rate "has never been seen before in the region."

Then there's the Philippines, which has sold 2.1 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) worth of four-year, 12-year and 20-year bonds, priced at 0.374%, 1.248% and 1.807%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, a state-owned power and water utility, sold $750 million each of seven-year and 30-year dollar-denominated debt. The seven-year bonds are priced at 2.03%, 80 basis points higher than U.S. treasuries, versus guidance of a 110-basis points area margin.

The list goes on with Russian private sector Alfa Bank, which sold 350 million Russian rubles ($4.67 million) worth of Tier 2 subordinated debt, priced at 5.5% versus the initial price target set at 5.875%. That was the tightest pricing for Russian bank subordinated debt since 2014.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) sold $3.5 billion of debt spanning five-year, seven-year and 10-year periods, with the three tranches priced to yield 1.3%, 1.788% and 2.269%, respectively. These margins range 50, 55 and 75 basis points over U.S. treasuries, respectively.

Still, despite the higher yields availabe in other countries, I believe investors should be cautious before pouring money into emerging market debt, as higher returns always come with higher risks. Emerging market debt carries higher sovereign debt risk (for government bonds) and corporate default risks (for corporate debt), and the currency risk associated with a devaluation of currencies is also a very real danger.

Disclosure: I own shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.