Kansas Board of Accountancy Unveils Redesigned Website

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:TYL -1.39%


[url="]Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the Kansas Board of Accountancy has launched its redesigned website, [url="]ksboa.kansas.gov[/url], developed by [url="]NIC+Kansas[/url].



The Kansas Board of Accountancy (KBOA), the regulatory body for certified public accountants, needed to update the website to simplify user experience and provide quicker access to services and information.



“Our team is so excited to have a newly redesigned site,” said Susan Somers, Kansas Board of Accountancy executive director. “We always strive to provide the best service and up-to-date information to our licensees and the public. This will enhance our capabilities to do just that.”



The website now features a modern layout and prominent tiles that categorize and organize the Kansas Board of Accountancy’s content. Some visual elements, however, remain the same, like the signature “waving wheat” animation. This animation was first displayed on the KBOA website 15 years ago and has since become a staple to the site.



The Information Network of Kansas (INK); NIC Kansas, part of NIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies; and the Kansas Board of Accountancy worked together to complete this upgrade, which now makes the site more accessible and responsive on all devices and browser types. The redesign was made possible through a public-private partnership at no cost to taxpayers.



“We are very happy with all the work done to improve this website for the Kansas Board of Accountancy and their users,” said Nolan Jones, NIC Kansas general manager. “Anytime we get to help modernize a website that serves Kansans daily, we seek to not only meet expectations but exceed them.”



Permit holders whose permits expire on June 30, 2021, can visit the site and take advantage of renewing their permit online by July 31 without payment penalty. To see the redesigned website, visit [url="]ksboa.kansas.gov[/url].



About Tyler Technologies and NIC


Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at [url="]tylertech.com[/url].



About the Kansas Board of Accountancy


The Board was initially created in 1915 with a three-member “Board of Examiners” as a part of the Business Administration Department of the University of Kansas. In its present form, the “Board of Accountancy” was created in 1952 and is comprised of five practicing CPAs and two public members. The public’s need for accounting services of a high quality gave rise to the designation “Certified Public Accountant (CPA)” as a means of identifying those accountants who have met certain minimum state qualifications in higher education, ability, and accounting experience.

