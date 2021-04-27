PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Provides Career Opportunities for Professionals Located within the Nashville Metropolitan Area

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (PennyMac), one of the largest publicly-traded residential mortgage companies in the country, announced today recruitment efforts are underway to hire prospective candidates within the Nashville Metropolitan Area.While an office location has yet to be announced, PennyMac is currently looking to hire Loan Officers and other key leadership and support roles for its Consumer Direct Lending business. Named a top three lender in the U.S. by Inside Mortgage Finance, the company continues to extend its workforce in order to serve its 1.9 million homeowners.“Extending PennyMac’s operations into Tennessee will boost our coast to coast coverage allowing us to join a thriving business community with a superb talent pool,” said Doug Jones, President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer of PennyMac. “The added support will reinforce our strong stance on providing excellent customer service, while supporting the organization's overall growth initiatives.”Since the beginning of the year, PennyMac also announced the opening of two new offices - one in Cary, North Carolina, which is in close proximity to the state’s capital, Raleigh, and another in Phoenix, Arizona. Both sites were established to support the company’s long-term business model, and its commitment to hiring the right talent to meet industry needs and promote career growth from within.PennyMac currently has fifteen locations nationwide with a dedicated workforce of over 6,000 employees. The company hired over 2,000 new employees in 2020 and plans to continue its growth throughout 2021. PennyMac is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting, developing and engaging an increasingly diverse workforce that reflects the communities where we live and serve.If you are interested in starting a career with PennyMac please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pennymacusa.com%2Fcareers%2Fmore-opportunities-growth[/url].PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 6,000 people across the country. For the year ended December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $197 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $427 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the sixth largest mortgage servicer in the nation.Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

