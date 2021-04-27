El Pollo Loco Launches Mother's Day 'Strong Like A Madre' Grant Initiative to Help Moms Pursue Their Dreams

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced the launch of its “Strong Like A Madre” Mother’s Day grant initiative to recognize, celebrate and support Greater Los Angeles area moms who had to put their career and personal pursuits on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations for moms via Instagram are open now through May 14, and each of the 12 selected winners will receive a $5,000 “Madreship” grant that gives them the opportunities and resources to help them get back to pursuing their dreams.



The role of a mother is never simple, and the past year of pandemic and economic strife has made the world’s toughest job even tougher. In 2020, American women lost more than 5 million jobs, and nearly 2.5 million women — 1 million of them mothers — have left the U.S. workforce. This pandemic-induced ‘shecession’ has erased decades of progress and deepened existing gender and race inequities, with women bearing the brunt of childcare duties and domestic work.

For Hispanic, Black and single moms, this crisis has been amplified, as these communities have been disproportionately impacted by job losses and workforce exits —which inspired El Pollo Loco to give back to the moms in its hometown and help them regain their momentum, after a year of constant setbacks.

“Mothers are the backbone of society and they’re constantly making sacrifices and putting themselves last in order to nurture and protect others. During the pandemic, they’ve had to make even more concessions as they’ve grappled with home schooling, childcare, work and overwhelming stress,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “El Pollo Loco wants to recognize and thank the incredible madres in our lives, and we hope this program plays a small part in helping moms achieve their aspirations.”

Twelve Madreship grants across three themes (4 per theme)— The Dream Gig, The Dream Relaunch and The Dream Escape — will be awarded to winners selected from the pool of nomination submissions. Plus, to provide grant recipients with supplemental support and resources, El Pollo Loco is teaming up with six influential L.A. moms who embody the Strong Like A Madre ethos.

Here is the breakdown of each grant theme:

The Dream Gig - For the mom who’s always dreamed of being her own boss or pursuing an unrealized passion, the Dream Gig offers a $5,000 check to mom so she may pursue opportunities for scholarships, mentorship, industry conventions, and funding to get her business off the ground.

The Dream Relaunch - For the mom who had to take time off from work this year or was laid off, the Dream Relaunch will help her break back into her industry with a $5,000 check to pursue resources such as: interview coaching, resume services, networking communities, and more.

The Dream Escape - For the mom who, more than anything, needs a breather from burnout, the Dream Escape will give her a $5,000 check for a much-needed weekend getaway, childcare coverage, luxurious accommodations, premium subscriptions, or whatever mom needs to recharge.



El Pollo Loco has also commissioned urban art group Lapiztola to paint a special Strong Like A Madre Mother’s Day mural at the 5800 S. Vermont Ave. El Pollo Loco location to honor the strength and resilience of mothers everywhere. The artists are traveling from their home in Oaxaca, Mexico to create this piece that celebrates the strength and resilience of mothers everywhere, serves as a thank you for all they do, and pays tribute to the rich and vibrant Hispanic heritage at the heart of El Pollo Loco and its local community. This latest mural installation represents El Pollo Loco’s long-standing commitment to revive disappearing, culturally significant murals in the city of Los Angeles by using their storefronts as the new canvasses for this artwork.

Know a mom who deserves an El Pollo Loco Madreship grant in the Greater Los Angeles area? Nominate her by sharing a photo and caption on your public Instagram page with the hashtag #StrongLikeAMadre and the hashtag that correlates with the specific grant theme you would like to see her win: #DreamGigContest, #DreamRelaunchContest or #DreamEscapeContest. The 12 winners will be announced in late May, along with 25 runner ups who will each receive a special edition El Pollo Loco Strong Like A Madre $100 gift card.

For Official Rules and more information about El Pollo Loco’s Strong Like A Madre contest, including additional details around Madreship grant themes, visit StrongLikeAMadre.com. Customers can also celebrate the holiday with limited-edition Mother’s Day gift cards, available at all El Pollo Loco locations and ElPolloLoco.com/Gift-Cards.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the CA residing in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, or San Bernardino Counties, who are at least 18 years old as of date of entry. Contest begins 12:00 a.m. PT on 4/27/21 ends 12 p.m. PT on 5/14/21. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit StrongLikeaMadre.com. Sponsor: El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

