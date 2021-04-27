Central Garden & Pet Partners with Profitero to Accelerate eCommerce Growth as Online Shopping in Garden and Pet Surges

Profitero, Inc., a leading global eCommerce insights platform, today announced a new global partnership with Garden and Pet industry leader Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA), to further grow Central’s ambition to build the leading eCommerce business in its categories. The new partnership will enable the company to have a full view of its eCommerce business across eight retail partners. The Central team will utilize Profitero’s digital shelf analytics and share data to enhance its online strategy from strengthening its digital supply chain and product content to optimizing retail media campaigns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005286/en/



After growing 44% last year1, U.S. eCommerce sales are expected to continue to surge in the years ahead, [url="]topping+an+estimated+one+trillion+in+sales+by+2022[/url]2. More than three quarters of consumers plan to continue those behaviors after the pandemic ends according to a recent study by McKinsey, which has created an even greater need to optimize how a brand shows up on retailer sites.







In recent years, eCommerce has seen rapid acceleration across the Garden and Pet industries. The growth rate and adoption of Home & Garden eCommerce is growing two times faster than category, and Pet eCommerce has grown five times in the last five years.3 This explosive growth will continue to make online sales the fastest growing channel for years to come.







“eCommerce continues to experience incredible growth across both the Garden and Pet industries presenting new and exciting opportunities for Central and our retail partners,” said Mike McGoohan, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Strategy at Central Garden & Pet. “Our partnership with Profitero will help provide better visibility into our consumers’ shopping experience at the digital shelf, which will ultimately increase basket size, drive attachment rates and grow our businesses.”







“Across the board, brands are realizing that eCommerce shopping behaviors are here to stay and in order to unlock the full potential of this shift online, they need to have the right partners to guide them,” said Sarah Hofstetter, President of Profitero. “It's not just about being online anymore, because every brand can be online. We’re helping brands be more competitive, giving them the data, tools and actionable insights that will put them in the best position to win online and successfully grow their business.”







About Profitero







Profitero is the platform Adidas, L’Oreal, General Mills and 4,000 other brands use to accelerate their eCommerce sales. In fact, brands that use Profitero are able to grow their Amazon sales 70 percent faster than category competitors, on average. Using Profitero’s proprietary technology and algorithms, brands can optimize their 4Ps (Product, Placement, Price and Promotions) across hundreds of retailer sites and 50 countries while also uncovering what competitors are doing to win online. For more, visit [url="]www.profitero.com%2F[/url]







About Central Garden & Pet







Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.central.com[/url].







1Source: Digital Commerce 360 analysis of U.S. Department of Commerce data, January 2021





2Adobe Digital Economy Index: COVID-19 Report, March 15, 2021





3Packaged Facts Pet Market Outlook, 2021-2022.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005286/en/