fuboTV to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2021

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will participate in a fireside chat at the 16Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May, 17, 2021 at 11:45am ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.The live presentation can be accessed via this [url="]direct+link.[/url] A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.fubo.tv%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx[/url].With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants. Through its cable TV replacement product, [url="]fuboTV[/url], subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of a predictive free-to-play gaming app in Q3 2021.Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports and entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005306/en/