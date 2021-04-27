>
CPI Card GroupÂ® Introduces Second WaveÂ® Cards for Instant Issuance

April 27, 2021


CPI Card Group (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced the availability of an option for Second Wave® cards for instant issuance. The EMV® and dual interface contactless capable blank white card stock, which features a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic, allows financial institutions to seamlessly print and issue full image cards made with more eco-focused materials through CPI’s [email protected]® instant issuance solution.



The combination of [email protected] and Second Wave builds on the current capabilities to personalize and fulfill eco-focused card options for issuers, allowing them to simultaneously serve the on-demand needs of cardholders and support sustainability initiatives. By adding payment cards featuring a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic to their portfolio, financial institutions are able to engage a growing market of environmentally-conscious consumers, while helping to reduce first-use plastic and divert plastic waste from entering the ocean.



Ninety-four percent of consumers say they are concerned about the amount of plastic waste in the oceans, according to a CPI Card Group Consumer Insights Study—with 87 percent of respondents finding the idea of an ocean-plastic card appealing. Notably, 53 percent of survey respondents were willing to switch to another financial institution if it offered such cards with the same features and benefits. CPI estimates that for every one million Second Wave cards produced, over one ton of plastic will be diverted from entering the world’s oceans, waterways and shorelines.



The sustainability advantages of Second Wave bring a new edge to the robust benefits of [email protected] – the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance solution. [email protected]’s SaaS based-model eliminates the need for financial institutions to maintain their own software or servers, making it cost-effective and easy to issue new and replacement debit or credit cards, on-demand. CPI manages implementation, support and maintenance for the cloud-based solution, connecting financial institutions and their cardholders to the advantages of secure and quick-to-implement instant card issuance technology.



“We’re thrilled to make our eco-focused payment card options even more accessible to customers already enjoying the convenience of [email protected],” said Guy DiMaggio, SVP & GM of Secure Card and Sustainability Solutions, CPI Card Group. “Our goal is to not only help customers better enhance the cardholder experience, we are also working to reduce the utilization of first-use plastic in card products, making this product availability ideal to help further our commitment.”



To learn more about Second Wave®, click [url="]here[/url].



To learn more about [email protected]®, click [url="]here[/url].



About CPI Card Group Inc.



CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI® helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at [url="]www.cpicardgroup.com[/url].



EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

