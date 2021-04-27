Disney Kicks Off Global "Ultimate Princess Celebration" With Debut of a New, Original Single From Global Superstar Brandy

The Walt Disney Company today announced the launch of the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a yearlong event spotlighting the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world. From Cinderella’s generosity and Belle’s ingenuity to Mulan’s selflessness and Moana’s adventurous spirit, Disney is honoring these strong women through music, experiences, products, and a campaign to give back to children around the country.To kick off the Celebration, global superstar and GrammyAward-winning recording artist Brandy, who starred as the beloved princess in, has recorded a new original song called “Starting Now.” The “Starting Now” single, produced by GrammyAward nominee Oak Felder and written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers, and Darren Criss, will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21 along with a lyric video. Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on [url="]a+curated+playlist[/url] from Walt Disney Records.Brandy will also debut a music video for “Starting Now,” the celebration's anthem, which will be featured in, a music special premiering this August on Disney Channel. The half-hour show will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs by several of Disney’s multitalented stars. After its premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S., the special will also be available on Disney+ for kids and families around the world to enjoy.In addition to the single and TV special, Disney will mark the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a number of events, experiences, and unique products:Today, Disney Publishing Worldwide is releasing, a new, empowering short story collection that seeks to inspire children to create a kinder world. The 14 original stories feature beautiful new illustrations and demonstrate how the Disney Princesses, as well as Queens Anna and Elsa, are kind and courageous, each in her own way. In celebration of the storybook launch, Disney Princess voice talent, including Mandy Moore, Auli‘i Cravalho, Anika Noni Rose, and Kelly Marie Tran, will read stories from the collection including those inspired by Mulan, Tiana, and Moana, which can be viewed at princess.disney.com.will be available for free download beginning today through the end of August.Disney Concerts presents, a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021. “Be our guest” as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrates all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical music director and an enchanting guest Prince. Tonynominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Grammynominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert sponsored by Pandora Jewelry.To celebrate the courage that Disney Princess characters possess, Disney is teaming up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring Disney Princess- and-themed hospital gowns and deliveries of toys, books, and games to courageous children during their hospital stay. Starlight Gowns are a fun, personalized alternative to traditional hospital attire and help provide a sense of comfort and normalcy. Disney-themed deliveries, including Starlight Gowns, are part of Disney’s commitment to children’s hospitals to deliver comfort and inspiration to seriously ill children and their families.Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will help bring the Ultimate Princess Celebration to life through a broad range of new product collaborations for fans of all ages across toys, fashion and accessories, beauty, home décor, books, games, and more. In keeping with the theme of the program, Disney collaborated with brands such as Lokai and Love Your Melon, which emphasize kindness through charitable giving. New products tied to the Ultimate Princess Celebration will launch throughout the year, including toys and collectibles from Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, The LEGO Group, Just Play, Funko, and Huffy, plus fashion, beauty, and accessories from adidas, Coach, Chaser Brand, Hanna Andersson, Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, Besame Cosmetics, POPSUGAR, and others.For a collection of campaign assets, please click [url="]here[/url].

