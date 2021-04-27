Stratasys Aggressively Advances Additive Manufacturing Strategy With 3D Printing Triple Play

[url="]Stratasys[/url] Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods.

“We are accelerating into the Additive Manufacturing 2.0 era, in which we see global manufacturing leaders move beyond prototyping to fully embrace the agility that 3D printing brings to the entire manufacturing value chain,” said Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. “The disruptions we are seeing today on both the supply and demand side of global supply chains are a clear sign that the status quo isn’t working. Additive manufacturing gives companies the total flexibility to decide when, where, and how to produce parts. That’s why we’re committed to being the complete provider of polymer 3D printing solutions for our world-class customer base.”Last year, Stratasys accrued more than 25% of its revenue from manufacturing-related applications. Going forward, with a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of 3D printing hardware, software, materials and services solutions, Stratasys estimates that its manufacturing revenue growth will outpace other segments, growing at an annual rate of over 20% starting in 2022.Illustrating Stratasys’ ability to quickly execute on integrating its acquisition of Origin, Stratasys today introduced the Stratasys OriginOne 3D printer, designed for end-use manufacturing applications. The new 3D printer uses proprietary P3™ technology and a software-first architecture to produce parts at volume in a wide range of open, certified third-party materials with industry-leading accuracy, detail, finish, repeatability, and time to part. That technology combined with hardware upgrades enabled Stratasys to optimize virtually all aspects of the system in the new version of the product to improve reliability and performance. Cloud connectivity means customers will receive additional feature improvements.“We have been laser-focused on meeting stringent accuracy and repeatability criteria for 3D-printed connectors that require double-digit micron accuracy,” said Mark Savage, Global Center of Excellence Leader for additive manufacturing at TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors and long-time customer of both Stratasys and Origin. “Stratasys and Origin have been great partners in helping us achieve these targets and demonstrating the possibilities of using additive manufacturing at the scale of tens of thousands of parts. Today, we’re seeing the hardware, the software, and the materials from Stratasys really come together to begin making production scale a reality for us. We believe this helps make TE Connectivity a more agile and cost-effective partner for many of the world’s leading OEMs in industries from automotive to aerospace to appliances as we work to build a more connected future.”Internal Stratasys estimates suggest a $3.7 billion market opportunity by 2025 for the production-oriented segments suited to the Origin One, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, dental, and tooling applications. Stratasys plans to begin taking orders for the printer, post-processing and related software through its worldwide channel beginning in May.Stratasys also introduced today the Stratasys H350™ 3D printer, the first 3D printer in Stratasys’ new H Series™ Production Platform. Powered by SAF™ technology, the new H350 printer delivers production-level throughput for end-use parts. It’s designed to give manufacturers production consistency, a competitive and predictable cost per part, and complete control for the production of thousands of parts. The H350 printer even includes about a dozen different parts 3D-printed with SAF technology.The H350 printer has been in beta testing since early 2021 with service bureaus and contract manufacturers in Europe, Israel, and the United States, including Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, which is now selling parts on demand using the system. It is expected to ship more broadly to customers in Q3 of this year. Applications include end-use parts such as covers, connectors, hinges, cable holders, electronics housings, and ducting.“We have ambitious plans to grow our business and we believe adding a Stratasys H350 can be a key component of that growth,” said Philipp Goetz, owner of Goetz Maschinenbau, a Germany-based service bureau. “We have fulfilled orders for both large parts as well as up to several hundred smaller parts. We have been impressed with the performance of the system and SAF technology, with consistent parts throughout the build volume. The system has also been remarkably reliable.”Stratasys is using certified third-party materials for H Series systems. The initial material is Stratasys High Yield PA11, which is a bio-based plastic made from sustainable castor oil.The third new system announced today, the Stratasys F770™ 3D printer, builds on Stratasys’ reputation for reproducibility and dependability via industrial-grade FDM technology. Ideal for big parts, this newest FDM 3D printer features the longest fully heated build chamber on the market and a generous build volume of over 13 cubic feet (372 liters).The new system, priced under $100,000, is designed for prototyping, jigs and fixtures, and tooling applications requiring standard thermoplastics. Soluble support material simplifies post processing, while GrabCAD Print™ software streamlines workflow and enterprise connectivity is enabled through the MTConnect standard and the GrabCAD SDK.Sub-Zero Group Inc., based in Madison, Wisc., manufactures luxury appliances, and has been a beta customer for the F770. Doug Steindl, corporate development lab supervisor, said it helps keep the printing of larger parts in-house, creating a cost savings of 30 to 40 percent. “It’s speed to market on everything,” he said. “Our 3D printing lab is faced with new product builds every six weeks. The faster we can turn things around, the better, and the quickest way we can do that is to keep as much in-house as possible. The F770 delivers on that need.”A [url="]live+event[/url], with replay available, will be held on Wednesday, April 28, to provide more information on all three 3D printers and technologies.is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.To learn more about Stratasys visit [url="]www.stratasys.com[/url], the Stratasys [url="]blog[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], or [url="]Facebook[/url]. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from using the Stratasys F770, the Stratasys H350, and the Stratasys Origin One, the timing of shipping of the aforementioned products and Stratasys estimations regarding the pace and rates of its manufacturing revenue growth are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extensive, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; to the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our operations, supply chain, liquidity, cash flow and customer orders; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys’ most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2021. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2020 Annual Report and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

