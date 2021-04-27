>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Jennifer Kuyper joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

April 27, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PBNK +0% OTCPK:PBNK +0%

PR Newswire

GILROY, Calif., April 27, 2021

GILROY, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) headquartered in Gilroy, CA announced today that Jennifer Kuyper has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager.

Jennifer Kuyper

"We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Kuyper has joined the Pinnacle Bank team of professional bankers. Jennifer will focus on creating new long term relationships with businesses in Monterey County, stated Anthony Marandos, Regional President.

Ms. Kuyper began her banking career in 2002 with Wells Fargo Bank in Anchorage, Alaska. In 2010 she joined Tri Counties Bank in Chico where she earned President Club honors her first year of employment. She moved to Monterey County in 2016 and began working for 1st Capital Bank. Her most recent position was with Pacific Valley Bank in Monterey as a Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager. She was instrumental with assisting local business obtain PPP loans.

"I am delighted to partner with the leadership at Pinnacle Bank; their community and business values align well with my own. I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of my clients and community on the Central Coast with the enhanced technology and processes Pinnacle Bank is capable of offering," stated Ms. Kuyper.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:
Pinnacle Bank
Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO
408-762-7146

Pinnacle Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/Pinnacle Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-kuyper-joins-pinnacle-bank-as-senior-vice-president-senior-relationship-manager-301277898.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)