Adobe Summit 2021: Driving Business Growth in the Digital Economy

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off Adobe Summit 2021 today, the world’s largest [url="]digital+experience+conference.[/url] The unprecedented environment has forced the world to quickly transition to a digital-first economy as digital has become the main way for people to connect, work, learn, and be entertained. Global commerce continues to see [url="]record-breaking+growth[/url] with $876 billion in the first three months of 2021 (up 38% YoY) and $4.2 trillion expected for the year. At Summit, Adobe introduced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud, unveiling new enterprise applications with Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, its next generation Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), its industry-leading Marketing System of Record through the integration of Workfront, and new Adobe Experience Platform capabilities to deliver real-time personalization at scale. Additionally, Adobe announced new content and [url="]intelligent+commerce+capabilities[/url], including a strategic partnership with FedEx.

New Adobe Journey Optimizer : Consumers want to connect in a way that feels personalized and relevant throughout their unique journey, but brands struggle with providing context-aware experiences in real-time, at scale. The new [url="]Adobe+Journey+Optimizer[/url], built on Adobe Experience Platform, is the industry’s only enterprise application designed to help marketers optimize the customer journey across any outbound or inbound customer touchpoint. Brands can now actively listen to customer signals and use intelligent decisioning to anticipate and deliver the most relevant journey at scale by bringing together audience-based outbound marketing with one-on-one engagement.







Next Generation Adobe Real-time CDP :With consumers becoming increasingly attentive to what type of data they are willing to share and third-party cookies in browsers going away, quality first-party data is the best way for marketers to build trusted relationships with customers. Adobe’s [url="]next+generation+Real-time+CDP[/url] is the only enterprise application architected from the ground up for first-party, data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. And, available today, the [url="]B2B+edition+of+Adobe+Real-time+CDP[/url] allows customers to bring together both individual and account profiles for complete intelligence and activation to help B2B companies think and act like B2C brands.







New Customer Journey Analytics : Successful enterprises need a data-driven approach to know their customers and to continuously optimize engagement in a way that ensures each experience is better than the last. New [url="]Customer+Journey+Analytics[/url] is the industry’s first enterprise application that allows brands to integrate and standardize their online and offline customer data, enabling anyone—not just data scientists—to connect that data, easily visualize it in a unified view, and better understand the entire journey to better inform marketing strategies.







New Marketing System of Record : Work management solutions must help companies run more efficiently by centralizing work in a single application, so cross-functional teams can connect, collaborate, and execute the right work—from anywhere. Following Adobe’s acquisition of Workfront, Adobe previewed its new [url="]Marketing+System+of+Record[/url], which will be the single source of truth for connecting and managing work across the entire marketing lifecycle, from strategy and planning to execution and measurement.







New Adobe Experience Manager Innovations : New innovations within [url="]Adobe+Experience+Manager[/url] help brands create, manage and optimize the content businesses require at the velocity needed to stay ahead. This includes Headless Content Management System (CMS) capabilities, which deliver immersive content as data over APIs and bring advanced AI to content automation. The new [url="]Adobe+Experience+Manager+Assets+Essentials[/url] will become the default asset management capability in all Adobe Experience Cloud applications and be fully configurable to ensure access to the best content.







New Adobe Commerce Capabilities : Companies are increasingly relying on digital commerce as the dominant channel to drive business growth. Powered by Adobe Sensei, Product Recommendations in [url="]Adobe+Commerce[/url] unlock new ways for customers to discover products and Live Search delivers fast and hyper-relevant results and search experiences on the merchant’s site. A new [url="]collaboration[/url] with FedEx will let Adobe Commerce merchants integrate their storefronts with FedEx ShopRunner, allowing them to offer consumer benefits such as free two-day shipping, seamless checkout, easy returns, and the ability to access FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence.







New Adobe Experience Platform Collection Enterprise:Companies need access to real-time consumer behavioral data to drive decisions that impact real-time experiences at scale. Collecting behavioral data is cumbersome, difficult to manage, and traditional approaches often lead to poor application performance, negatively impacting the consumer experience. New Collection Enterprise allows companies to use Adobe’s globally distributed, high-performance edge network for collecting data and sending it wherever it needs to go, whether that be to Adobe’s applications and platform or any other system. And the new lightweight [url="]data+collection+SDKs[/url] help ensure that applications are highly performant to provide the best consumer experience.







Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and FedEx President and COO Rajesh Subramaniam will share insights about the state of digital and what’s ahead. Peloton CMO Dara Treseder, General Motors Global CMO Deborah Wahl, Intuit CMO Lara Balazs, Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar, CVS Health’s Chief Customer Officer Michelle Peluso, Albertsons’ EVP, Chief Customer and Digital Officer Chris Rupp, Sephora’s CTO Sree Sreedhararaj, Sealed Air’s President & CEO Ted Doheny as well as design icon Jonathan Adler and tennis champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams will discuss leading in the digital economy. Award-winning writer, actor, and director Dan Levy will go behind the scenes of Adobe’s groundbreaking innovation as the host of “Sneaks.” To watch the keynotes, explore the more than 400 sessions, network with peers, or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the [url="]Summit+web+experience.[/url]“The pandemic has shown that brands that put a laser focus on customer experience management come out in front,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “Adobe Experience Cloud with its new innovations released today is bringing businesses closer to their customers—enabling them to deliver the best digital experiences at speed and scale.”Without strong data management, companies lack an effective approach to connect with customers in real-time. Adobe Experience Platform, at the heart of Adobe Experience Cloud, allows customers to collect disparate data from across the enterprise, enrich that data with actionable customer insights, and stitch data together for more complete, [url="]real-time+customer+profiles[/url] so that every experience is better than the last. Today, Adobe Experience Platform powers Adobe Experience Cloud applications and delivers real-time personalization at scale with more than 17 trillion audience segment evaluations every day.Adobe Experience Cloud, which is used by 75% of Fortune 100 companies today, is powering Customer Experience Management (CXM) for B2B and B2C companies with applications focused on customer journey management, data insights and audiences, content and personalization, commerce and marketing workflows. Innovations to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation include:Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit [url="]www.adobe.com[/url].© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

