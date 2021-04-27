AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting Today by Virtual Means Due to Continuing Coronavirus Concerns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASRV), will hold the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today in a virtual-only format. Due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.

Although shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person, virtual attendance capabilities will provide shareholders the ability to participate and ask questions during the meeting. Additionally, the Company's shareholders will be deemed "present" if they access the annual meeting through the virtual platform and they will be able to vote their shares at the annual meeting, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, through the virtual platform.

The virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting, the Company's shareholders are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021, which is the record date for the annual meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, vote their shares electronically, and submit their questions during the meeting by visiting https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASRV2021. In light of the foregoing, the Company urges shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials previously provided to the Company's shareholders.

Pertinent User Information:

What: 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Where: https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ASRV2021

Participants are asked to register for the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting. The replay of the meeting will be available at the same site 24 hours after the meeting has concluded.

Meeting Agenda:

Welcome and Opening Remarks – Allan R. Dennison , Chairman

Election of Class II Directors for Terms Expiring in 2024

a. J. Michael Adams, Jr. , Chief Counsel to the Pennsylvania DCED

b. Margaret A. O'Malley , Attorney-at-Law, Yost & O'Malley

c. Mark E. Pasquerilla , President, Pasquerilla Enterprises

Approval of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

Ratification of the Appointment of SR Snodgrass PC as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

An Advisory Vote to approve the compensation of the named executive officers of AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

2020 Financial Review – Michael D. Lynch , Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer,

Chief Investment Officer, Chief Risk Officer

First Quarter 2021 Update and Ongoing Strategic Initiatives – Jeffrey A. Stopko ,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Report on Election

Questions and Answers

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 16 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At March 31, 2021, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.3 billion and a book value of $6.17 per common share. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

