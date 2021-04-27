>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Protein Seekers Rejoice! With 25G of Protein, New :ratio PROTEIN Packs the Most Protein in the Yogurt Aisle in a Single Serve Cup

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIS -0.13%


Just in time for spring, :ratio introduces new :ratio PROTEIN, a high protein dairy snack to help consumers as they kickstart their health routines. :ratio PROTEIN has the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup, packed with 25G of protein and 3G of sugar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005174/en/

NEW :ratio PROTEIN has the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup, packed with 25G of protein and 3G of sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW :ratio PROTEIN has the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup, packed with 25G of protein and 3G of sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)



The introduction of :ratio PROTEIN not only pumps up the yogurt aisle with a protein-loaded product, it also expands the :ratio product line – a brand that delivers products with great taste to help consumers achieve wellness goals. This convenient new snack option is offered in five delicious flavors including strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, coconut, and key lime.



“As a leader in the yogurt and dairy category, General Mills is focused on product innovation to help our consumers meet their varying health and fitness goals,” said Doug Martin, president, General Mills dairy operating unit. “We know consumers are seeking protein and with the introduction of :ratio PROTEIN, we’re providing a delicious solution within a familiar snack that delivers the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup.”



Today :ratio PROTEIN also introduced the limited-edition Dairy Dumbbell, a weighted spoon to help you flex each time you go for a bite. As a nod to :ratio PROTEIN’s 25G of protein, each Dairy Dumbbell weighs 2.5 lbs. — just the right heft to flex with every bite. Starting today, :ratio is giving away 300 Dairy Dumbbells. Consumers can visit [url="]%3Cb%3Egiveaway.ratiofood.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] to claim their very own Dairy Dumbbell while supplies last.



:ratio PROTEIN is now available at major retailers nationwide. All flavors will be sold in single serve cups with a SRP of $1.69. Visit [url="]ratiofood.com[/url] to learn more about :ratio PROTEIN.



About General Mills



General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005174/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)