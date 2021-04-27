AGS, South Point Casino Launch First Vegas Golden Knights®-Themed Slot Game; Vegas Born Jumbo Slot Delivers Game-Day Excitement

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) today announced it has signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League ("NHL") for NHL-themed slot games and table product offerings in the U.S. and Canada. A Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine is the first in the collection, with a debut late last week at South Point Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Players at South Point Casino will be able to take a spin on the new slot game – Vegas Golden Knights. This hockey-themed game is "Vegas Born" just like the Golden Knights and it's larger than life – taking the space of three standard slot games at a gigantic eight feet wide and eight feet tall.

Located just outside the Big Sur Oyster Bar at South Point, the Vegas Golden Knights slot game delivers the ultimate power play experience, featuring multiplier wilds that maximize the win to as much as 10x the bet, and scatter pays that can deliver massive wins when players land one or two Vegas Stars, one or two Golden Knights, or one multiplier. With a roomy seat built for more than one player, the Vegas Golden Knights slot game encourages players to sit and enjoy the experience with family and friends.

South Point Slot Director Cliff Paige said, "We are elated to be the first casino to unveil the Vegas Golden Knights slot game, and look forward to offering our loyal players, many of whom are Las Vegas locals and huge Golden Knights fans, with a hockey-themed slot experience based on an enormously popular team. We expect the Vegas Golden Knights game to do very well; not only does the game offer a community-style play experience as people gather to watch those giant reels spin, but it also provides a great social media photo opp."

AGS, a corporate partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, sponsors the Play of the Knight, which replays and highlights a key moment from each home game. Through its partnership with the team, AGS has been able to offer community outreach initiatives such as bringing Golden Knights team ambassadors to its adopted Griffith Elementary School, a Title 1 school located in Las Vegas, in addition to providing multiple brand engagement opportunities for its local employees.

AGS Chief Marketing Officer Julia Boguslawski said, "As a corporate partner of the Golden Knights and being headquartered in Las Vegas, it was the perfect opportunity for AGS to deliver an engaging and highly social gaming experience on an attention-grabbing slot cabinet to capitalize on the team's enormous popularity and success."

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point Hotel will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, with over 2,200 slot and video poker machines, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, including the award-winning Michael's Gourmet Room, world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a state-of-the-art 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall. South Point Hotel is also home to the Tournament Bowling Plaza, a multi-million-dollar professional bowling tournament facility. In addition, South Point Hotel has the finest equestrian event facility in the country. The 240,000 square feet of event space features three climate-controlled arenas, vet clinic, feed store, more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country's most unique events. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89183.

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. ©NHL. All Rights Reserved.

